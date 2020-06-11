Vancouver Island sawmill operation, 2009. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

The B.C. government has delayed coastal log export reforms for a second time to deal with an industry slump made worse by the global market effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced June 11 that a reduced maximum size for milled timber exports that was due to take effect July 1 is delayed until Sept. 30. The regulation will reduce the definition of a “sawn-wood product” or squared-off log for export from 43 cm (17 inches) to 30.5 cm (12 inches), changing a rule that was implemented.

Restriction on export of Western red cedar and cypress is also delayed to Sept. 30. That will require cedar and cypress harvested on Crown land in the B.C. Coast region to be “fully manufactured” to be eligible for export, unless the seller or exporter obtains an exemption and pays a “fee in lieu” of manufacture to the province.

“Globally, the forest industry has been hit particularly hard by the challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the resulting market impacts,” the forests ministry said in a statement. “Delaying the Manufactured Forest Products Regulation and fee-in-lieu provides B.C. forest companies with more time to prepare and adjust their business models to the upcoming regulatory changes.”

The new fee-in-lieu of milling for the B.C. Coast has been delayed a second time, and is to come into force as of December 2020.

“It will replace the existing fee-in-lieu structure for the Coast and will expand the practice that has been in place for B.C. Timber Sales advertised in the Coast area since July 7, 2019,” the ministry said. “The new variable rate fee will be dependent on the economics of the individual stands for harvest, set for the term of the cutting permit to provide cost certainty to forest licence holders.”

RELATED: Ottawa says no to relaxing private-land log export rules

RELATED: B.C. slashes stumpage fees, eases wood waste restrictions

Log exports from private land, mainly on Vancouver Island, are regulated by the federal government. It refused to temporarily relax export rules proposed in a deal between Mosaic Forest Management and the United Steelworkers that to restart Mosaic’s logging operations from Sooke in the south to Port Alberni on central Vancouver Island.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirusforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Just Posted

Search for plane in Fraser River continues five days after crash

A plane was reported seen plunging into the river between Langley and Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Convoy, cooking contest, and crafts part of new Canada Day celebrations

City of Maple Ridge announces plans for a primarily virtual party for the country’s 153rd birthday

LETTER: First guns were banned, what’s next?

Maple Ridge reader critical of government’s method of instituting the ban

Maple Ridge brothers earn SFU scholarships in back-to-back years

Jack Williams, 19 and brother Ben, 17 excel at sports, academics and volunteering in their community

FABULOUS: Ex-mother-in-law still an inspiration

News readers sent in photos of seniors in their life who are worthy of recognition

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

Black Lives Matter posters ripped down and defaced in Abbotsford

Residents of Auguston neighbourhood are concerned about racism

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

Langley Lodge reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths

An outbreak at the care home was declared for a second time on April 29

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

Most Read