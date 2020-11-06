With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)

B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

B.C. added 34,000 jobs in October, after increasing employment in the previous five months as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

The federal agency’s labour force survey has recorded job growth for B.C. of over six months, bringing overall employment back to near February levels. While forest, mining and large-scale construction have kept employment strong in B.C.’s rural regions, urban areas and businesses hit by travel restrictions still see little or no relief in sight.

The latest results are better than expected for industries that escaped most of the pandemic effects, said Ken Peacock, chief economist for the Business Council of B.C. That includes strong growth in professional, scientific and computer services, as well as industries outside B.C.’s main metropolitan areas of Metro Vancouver, Victoria, Abbotsford and Kelowna.

“When you add up what I would call limited impact sectors, government, public administration and health care, but also manufacturing and forestry and mining, the resource sectors have held up well,” Peacock said in an interview with Black Press Media Nov. 6. “Agriculture was another strong spot in the most recent job market report. Employment in those industries is actually up five per cent since February.”

RELATED: Canada adds 84,000 jobs in October

RELATED: B.C. tourism looking to rapid testing

Premier John Horgan greeted the latest employment figures with enthusiasm, noting that B.C.’s unemployment rate falling to eight per cent for October puts it well below the national average.

“This is the sixth consecutive month where we have seen significant job creation in B.C., bringing total employment to 97.6 per cent of our pre-pandemic levels in February,” Horgan said in a statement. “However, the numbers, while welcome, do not fully reflect the continuing serious hardship in some sectors of the economy. We know there is much more to do as some businesses are still struggling.”

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says economy added 84,000 jobs in October

Just Posted

The 1st LaityView Beaver Scouts, including five-year-old Nolan Rafter, painted poppies on rocks and then places those rocks at the Maple Ridge cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge kids pay tribute to veterans with painted rocks

A local beaver troop met at Memorial Peace Park Thursday to learn about Remembrance Day

Yennadon is home to so much “treasured” wildlife, that every effort should be made to preserve the ecologically sensitive area and look at redeveloping urbanized areas for job-generating businesses. (Stephan Alberola/Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Yennadon is too ecologically valuable to destroy

Reader humbly suggests re-developing already urbanized areas of Maple Ridge, instead

Artist Bev Soh paints the window of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Honouring Maple Ridge’s veterans

Nov. 11 sentiments reflected in window display

Valerie Cloutier recently captured this picture of the Golden Ears Bridge from the Osprey Village walkway. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty of fall captured by many budding local photographers

PHOTOS: Send us your pictures showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital

One patient and one staff member have tested positive

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

Softball BC Hall of Fame inductee Rick O’Connor, on the field with the White Rock Renegades during the 2010 Senior Women’s Canadian Championships in Kitchner, Ont., at which White Rock won gold. (Contributed photo)
Pair of South Surrey softball supporters inducted into Softball BC Hall of Fame

Rick O’Connor, Zeone Andrijaszyn among 2020 inductees

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Two staff and two residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

Fraser Health declares outbreak at Tabor Home, says ‘rapid response team’ is on site

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Most Read