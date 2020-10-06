B.C. Attorney General David Eby announces changes to ICBC rate structure to respond to deficits, Feb. 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has formalized his party’s long-standing promise to open up B.C.’s basic vehicle insurance monopoly to competition.

“The ICBC monopoly is a failure and it’s time to offer drivers cheaper rates,” Wilkinson said Oct. 6. “That’s what competition will do and that’s what the B.C. Liberals will deliver.”

The NDP government paid a $1 billion bailout in the current budget to keep ICBC rates from rising higher, mostly due to soaring accident and injury claims and associated legal costs. Before the election called for Oct. 24, NDP leader John Horgan’s government legislated an out-of-court system for most disputes and promised a rate cut for 2021.

Wilkinson also promised to give younger drivers an unspecified break from higher rates that resulted from an overhaul of ICBC’s rate structure to charge based on driver risk rather than vehicle ownership.

RELATED: ‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, John Horgan says as injury payment capped

RELATED: ICBC claims fall during COVID-19 restrictions, investments slump

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surging appliance sales, supply chain issues lead to shortages ahead of Black Friday

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Announcement made in key battleground riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Tuesday morning

RCMP investigating Tuesday morning vehicle incident in Maple Ridge

No injuries were reported

BC Liberal leader campaigns in Maple Ridge

Andrew Wilkinson will be joined by local candidates Tuesday

Split decision: Maple Ridge council deals with two retail cannabis stores

The Muse goes to public hearing, Chronic Cannabis’ application raised questions

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Two men were charged after incident outside of Cabela’s in September

Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant pleads guilty to breach of trust

Desmond Devnich stole thousands of dollars from John Martin’s constituency office

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crown seeks 3 years for former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was found guilty in November 2019, defense argues for two-year term

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

BC Ferries asks travellers to spread out on vessels during a busy long weekend

Customers warned of sailing waits during peak travel times

Most Read