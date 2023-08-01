Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLifestyleRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Just Posted

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Burrards finished their 2023 season with a 10-7 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Relatively new to the country, Revathy Seedhar was a little shocked by a cloud formation he spotted over Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge the other day. “It’s where the clouds seem to meet the road,” he said, calling the sight “so enchanting.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where clouds and concrete meet