Big data turning kids into ‘voodoo dolls’: MP

Canadian chair of international panel on data, privacy and democracy sums up three days of hearings

Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Chair Bob Zimmer and members of the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy listen to a question from media during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The world’s lawmakers have a duty to protect children from being turned into ”voodoo dolls” by the “surveillance capitalism” of major high-tech companies, says the Canadian chair of the international grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy.

Conservative MP Bob Zimmer offered that summary as the multinational group of legislators wrapped its third and final day of hearings of Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

The committee is examining the role of internet giants in safeguarding privacy and democratic rights.

Over three days, the MPs have grilled representatives from Facebook, Amazon and other tech titans, and they lamented the fact the household names that head those and other organizations ignored requests to testify. They were replaced by lower-level officials who, in some cases, declined to answer questions because they said they didn’t have the big-picture knowledge of their celebrity bosses.

Zimmer said the hearings have been useful as he watches his own four children, aged 15 to 21, “getting more and more addicted to these phones.”

“When you see from surveillance capitalism, the whole drive, the whole business model is to keep them glued to that phone despite the bad health that that brings to those children — our kids. It’s all for a buck,” said Zimmer. “We’re responsible to do something about that. We care about our kids. We don’t want to see them turned into voodoo dolls, to be controlled by the almighty dollar and capitalism.”

Liberal and New Democrat MPs on the committee shared that view in a rare show of domestic political unity. That was evident across international lines as well.

British MP Damian Collins, the committee co-chair, said the hearings have shown how the companies were “unwilling to answer direct questions about how they gather data and how they use it.”

READ MORE: Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

That includes testimony by witnesses who couldn’t explain how Facebook and Amazon interact, or how data from the LinkedIn networking site and Microsoft (which bought it in 2016) are integrated, said Collins.

“I don’t understand why companies are unwilling to talk openly about the tools they put in place. People may consent to use these tools but do they understand the extent of the data they’re sharing when they do.”

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan
Next story
Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Just Posted

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

Maple Ridge cannabis lab to combo pot and beer

Agreement soon between Tantalus Labs and Postmark Brewing

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

And lots of cool entries to see

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Students are still expected to dress appropriately for school, but should not be dealt with in a shameful way

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Langley wildlife shelter could use help during ‘baby season’

Baby animals are arriving by the hundreds at Critter Care

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Most Read