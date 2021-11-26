Shoppers wait in line at an electronics store in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Shoppers wait in line at an electronics store in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Black Friday arrives with little fanfare as stores launch sales ahead of retail event

Supply chain concerns have changed the nature of holiday shopping

Black Friday has arrived with less fanfare than usual as retailers spread out sales and consumers scoop up deals early amid ongoing supply chain concerns.

Stores have been rolling out discounts for weeks, encouraging consumers to buy early to avoid potential product shortages.

The situation has cast a pall over Black Friday itself, originally a one-day event that signalled the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Anwar White with McGill University’s Bensadoun School of Retail Management says Black Friday has been expanding for years as retailers try to maximize sales by pushing discounts earlier into the fall.

But he says the pandemic has accelerated that trend as uncertainty and supply chain problems have pushed deals even earlier.

Yet while Black Friday won’t be as big as it was before the pandemic, White says Canadians will be heading to malls and big box stores today in search of both discounts and holiday spirit.

“There is still something special about Black Friday and there are still people that are going to be actually going out,” he said. “But it won’t be hugely driven by the sales. When you shop on Black Friday there is an energy that is unmatched and it really does and say ‘OK, now it’s Christmastime.’”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Depth of Black Friday discounts depends on resiliency of retailers’ supply chains

RELATED: Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Retail

Previous story
Canadians to spend big on holidays, return to shopping malls, multiple surveys find

Just Posted

The crash resulted in the car being engulfed in fire. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: One person dead in single vehicle crash Thursday night in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army’s Mark Stewart (left) and Coun. Ahmed Yousef (right), with members of The Ridge-Meadows South Asian Cultural Society and The Rotary Club of Golden Ears Sunrise, loading donations for flood relief. (Ahmed Yousef/Special to The News)
Another community partnership in Maple Ridge extends support for flood relief

Langley Little Theatre presents a play called Radio Suspense Theatre Dec. 10, 11, and 12. Back row from the left: Joyce Gillespie (Port Coquitlam); Chris Carver (Maple Ridge); Roger Meloche (Coquitlam). Front row from the left: Cathie Young (Port Coquitlam); and Halia Hirniak (Pitt Meadows). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Curtain goes up soon on annual Christmas radio play

There is another COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital