Black Press Media career fair coming to Maple Ridge

More than 900,000 jobs opening up in the next 10 years

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming to Maple Ridge on March 14. (THE NEWS/files)

Hundreds of thousands of jobs are going to be available over the next 10 years, and employers, even now, are desperate to fill positions in industries ranging from manufacturing, retail, horticulture and technology.

That’s according to Nadege Rioux with WorkBC. She said it’s important to connect with people and build relationships to help those who are unemployed, including youth, people who are on employment insurance, Indigenous people and people with disabilities.

In British Columbia alone, Rioux said, there will be more than 900,000 jobs opening up over the next decade.

“We offer a magnitude of services to support those in getting and securing and sustaining either employment or receiving training to secure long-term career goals.”

That is why she is excited to see the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair come to Maple Ridge.

“We’ve built many relationships over the years and we are really able to bring those to the forefront and share those pieces with Black Press to help get the word out about this event,” she said.

At the career fair, WorkBC has training available for people whose skills are outdated, and funding for those who are eligible.

For example, she said, Black Press is hiring multiple people, and WorkBC is trying to transition clients with skills into positions like graphic designer or journalist, or to support short-term training to give them stepping stones to move into new roles.

The career fair is part of a series of events leading to the upcoming Innovation and Emerging Cities Forum in Maple Ridge.

“We did some surveying of people that attended the event (last year), and one of the things that came up is that they were looking for opportunities for jobs and how to participate in the industry,” said Bruce Livingstone, the city’s business retention and expansion officer.

The theme of this year’s Innovation and Emerging Cities Forum will be follow last year’s about the ongoing transformation of Canada’s economy, specifically moving from being resource-based to being more based on knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship and diversity.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14 at the Greg Moore Youth Centre, 11925 Haney Place. Admission is free. Bring your resume.

