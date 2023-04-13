Vincent Bryant is a business development expert who is speaking at a Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows event on April 25. (Chamber of commerce/Special to The News)

Business expert comes to Maple Ridge for chamber of commerce seminar

The April 25 event will take place at Chances Casino

The Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows looks to help local businesses grow with their upcoming seminar on April 25.

Led by longtime business advisor Vincent Bryant, this session is designed to teach entrepreneurs how to build and maintain a healthy and growing business by introducing them to Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS).

According to the chamber, Bryant has spent years as a professional implementer of the EOS, which is a tool that can help business owners better identify and solve issues that prevent their company from reaching its full potential.

This upcoming two-hour seminar will help build strength in vision, traction, and organizational health, explained the chamber.

A plated lunch from The Well Public House will be provided, with the session hosted in the Chances Casino boardroom.

The April 25 seminar will take place from noon to 2 p.m., with a cost of $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

More information is available at www.ridgemeadowschamber.com.

