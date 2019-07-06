Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is encouraging shopping locally and supporting Maple Ridge businesses who two new campaigns.

Coree McIntosh, membership and events coordinator with the DMRBIA, explained that the “It’s Wednesday Where Am I?” campaign will be posted every Wednesday morning on both the Shop Maple Ridge Facebook and Instagram pages.

Followers are able to win free rewards from featured businesses. There will be a picture of something in the business for guesses to be made.

“If you know where we are, tag the business, tag @shopmapleridge with the hashtag #shopmapleridgeifoundyou. The first three who have guessed correctly, hashtagged and tagged their guess will win a special from the week’s business,” she said.

Gift cards, complimentary products (flowers, store ‘bucks’ and personalized key chains) and services have been awarded to Wednesday’s winners.

Another campaign is “Feed Me Friday,” which will be posted every Friday morning, and spotlight a different restaurant weekly.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge downtown BIA wins awards

“Downtown Maple Ridge has some outstanding restaurants who offer specials, discounts and bonuses for the week,” Friday to the following Thursday, she said.

“Diners are encouraged to take advantage of these offers by mentioning Feed Me Friday when they are ordering their meals. This awesome promotion encourages the opportunity to try meals and restaurants in our downtown.”

 


Most Read