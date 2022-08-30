Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada formally initiates challenge of ‘unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber

Feds file notice under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The Canadian government filed notice of the challenge today under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Ng says in a statement that the duties harm Canadian businesses and workers but also serve as a tax on U.S. consumers already dealing with inflation and supply-chain issues.

The U.S. cut its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate in half earlier this month to 8.59 per cent from 17.61 per cent, but Ng signalled that Canada would still fight the measures.

The crux of the U.S. argument is that the stumpage fees provinces charge for timber harvested from Crown land are akin to subsidies, since U.S. producers must instead pay market rates.

Ng says that Canada is willing to work towards a negotiated solution in the long-running dispute.

RELATED: Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

softwood lumbertradeUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Just Posted

The Flames open their regular season with a home game on Sept. 16. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames have been perfect in the pre-season

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy reports that many dog-related incidents in Golden Ears go unreported or are directed to the RCMP by mistake. (Golden Ears Dog Walking Facebook/Special to The News)
Golden Ears hikers want more dog-use restrictions in the provincial park

Lorraine Bates, is stepping down as chair of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.
Head of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society passing the reins

A lobby is starting to expand West Coast Express train service. (TransLink/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayor candidate calls for more West Coast Express trains

Pop-up banner image