Michael Kovrig, centre, embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Two Canadians who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years are home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Michael Kovrig, centre, embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Two Canadians who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years are home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada shrugs at China’s application to join Pacific Rim trade agreement

Canada says China will only be permitted entry into the CPTPP if it meets the “high standard” required

Canada is giving China the cold shoulder over its interest in joining an 11-country Pacific Rim trading bloc that is viewed as an important gateway to diversifying Canadian trade with other Asian countries.

A spokesman for International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is aware of China’s desire to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership but has yet to have any discussion with the People’s Republic about that.

Chris Zhou says China will only be permitted entry into the CPTPP if it meets the “high standard” required by member countries.

Canada’s language on China’s potential ascension to the pact mirrors the stance taken by Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, after he was sworn into power on Monday.

Trade analysts say Canada should vocally oppose China’s entry to the trade pact that also includes Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

They say the safe return to Canada of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor gives the federal government more leeway to vocally oppose China joining the pact.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Senator accused of being China’s ‘mouthpiece’ worries about rise of anti-Asian racism

Chinatrade

Previous story
Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

Just Posted

Mary Robson of the food bank and the BIA are both urging people to check the expiry date of products before donating. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge BIA’s annual food drive to go on all October

People are being asked to reach out to the organizers before dropping off any donations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Members of Katzie First Nation to run a winter clothing drive this October

Michael Van Dop shakes a boot for the for the Maple Ridge Fire Department’s annual food drive for the the Friends in Need Food Bank and the Christmas Hamper Society. (The News files)
New fire chief announced for the City of Maple Ridge

Local cranberry farmers were spotted harvesting their fall crops in Pitt Meadows on Saturday by Maple Ridge’s Gene Cordoni. “It is a very colourful display of cranberries that are harvested each year,” he shared just ahead of Thanksgiving. “These fields are diked and when ready to remove the berries, they flood these fields so that the berries can then float upon the surface of the water. These berries are then corralled to the corners of the field to be removed and transported to warehouses and then prepared for the grocery store shelves.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Harvest time