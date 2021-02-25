A new report says Canada’s small businesses now collectively owe more than $135 billion as they struggle to survive the pandemic, a staggering amount experts say could hurt the country’s economic recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A new report says Canada’s small businesses now collectively owe more than $135 billion as they struggle to survive the pandemic, a staggering amount experts say could hurt the country’s economic recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian small businesses rack up $135 billion in debt to survive pandemic: report

Federation of Independent Business said the average small business owner has accrued $170K in debt

Canada’s small businesses have collectively taken on $135 billion in debt in an attempt to survive the pandemic, a dizzying amount that could hurt the country’s economic recovery, according to a report released Thursday.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the average small business owner has accrued $170,000 in debt, with businesses in the hospitality, recreation and service sectors most indebted.

The debt load has left many small businesses in a precarious financial situation that could lead to a wave of closures, the CFIB warned.

The longer the COVID-19 pandemic goes on, the more bleak the outlook becomes for some small businesses, said Laura Jones, CFIB’s executive vice-president.

“Over the last six months, the average debt taken on by small businesses to deal with COVID-19 has grown significantly,” she said in a statement.

“While many businesses had previously reopened and were attempting to regain lost sales, the second wave and the restrictions that came with it are putting a massive wrench in an already slow recovery for small businesses.”

The report said more than 70 per cent of business owners across Canada report that they have taken on debt to cope with the impacts of COVID-19.

When drilling down by sector, it becomes apparent that public-facing businesses with a limited ability to conduct work remotely as well as those considered non-essential have taken out loans in greater numbers.

For example, 91 per cent of businesses in the hospitality sector including bars, restaurants and accommodation took on debt, the report said.

In the arts, recreation and information sector, which includes gyms, music venues, performing arts companies and golf courses, 87 per cent of businesses took on debt, the CFIB said.

Among business owners who have taken on debt, three-quarters said it will take them more than a year to repay loans, the report said, while 11 per cent expressed concern that they may not be able to repay their COVID-19 related debt at all.

Meanwhile, 17 per cent of businesses are already actively considering bankruptcy or winding down their business, the CFIB said.

In fact, a staggering one in six small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada – a total of 181,000 businesses – are at risk of closing permanently due to COVID-19, the CFIB said. That’s on top of businesses that have already closed, it added.

“Small businesses need our support through this challenging time,” said Taylor Matchett, a research analyst at CFIB and the lead author of the report.

“We must also keep in mind that businesses are much more fragile now than at the beginning of the pandemic, and every effort should be made to keep businesses open while managing the health implications of the virus.”

The CFIB’s findings are based on an online survey of 3,554 small business owners in February.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s top court says it won’t hear appeals by Bell and several cable companies

Just Posted

One of 24 felines trapped and brought to Katie’s Place from a local business. (Magda Romanow/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cat shelter turns 20

Katie’s Place has taken in thousands of felines among other small animals

Maple Ridge and Langley Township have made the Smart21 list.
Virtual conference co-hosts Maple Ridge and Langley Township make list of Smart21

21 communities shortlisted for Intelligent Community of the Year after online event

Snowfall warnings Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 for parts of the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Chilliwack Progress)
Winter storm warnings Thursday for Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon

Snow is expected to become heavier as day progresses with snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres

Annemieke Vrijmoed sent in this photo that for her captures the magic of the Fraser River.
SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Members of Katzie First Nation got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day with honking, car decoration, and drumming. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation recognizes Pink Shirt Day with ‘honking’ parade

Community rallies together to promote anti-bullying message

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Court makes public ‘abbreviated’ reasons for judgment in Surrey Six slaying appeals

Six men were murdered in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested

Most Read