Canfor Corp. extending temporary curtailment of sawmills in B.C.; cutting hours

Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints

Canfor Corp. says it is extending the temporary curtailment of sawmill operations in British Columbia announced in November, and will cut operating hours at some sawmills throughout the first quarter of 2019.

The Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints.

The changes are expected to reduce Canfor’s production output by an additional 55 million board feet in the first quarter.

The sawmills are scheduled to resume production on Jan. 7.

Canfor has 13 sawmills in Canada, with a total annual capacity of about 3.8 billion board feet.

Conifex Timber Inc. and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. have also announced temporary curtailments in B.C.

The Canadian Press

