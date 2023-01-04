(file)

(file)

Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.

Decision expected to remove about 21 million board feet of production

Canfor Corp. is extending sawmill curtailments in B.C. due to what it says are ongoing weak market conditions and a lack of available economic fibre.

The Vancouver-based company says production will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C.

The decision will remove about 21 million board feet of production.

The cuts are in addition to a reduction of about 150 million board feet of production announced in December.

The company said last month it would implement curtailments ranging from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Business groups optimistic despite China’s pushback on air-travel test requirements
Next story
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the year’s first shooting. (Black Press files)
UPDATE: Man wounded in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

<em>Dichotomy </em><em>20</em>, by Amy Dyck. (The ACT Art Gallery website/Special to The News)
Collage exhibit on complex systems coming to Maple Ridge art gallery

Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge women highly ranked in NCAA wrestling

Keith Alessi in <em>Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life</em>. (ACT Arts Centre/Special to The News)
True story of how a banjo saved a man’s life coming to Maple Ridge theatre