Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

Cannabis consultant assists customers shopping for edible marijuana products in the Herban Legends shop in Seattle, Jan. 4, 2018. Edibles, extracts, vapourizers and beverages are now legal in Canada. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The first slate of federally licensed cannabis edibles and extracts has arrived at B.C.’s government monopoly wholesaler, including beverages, hashish, shatter, chocolate, cookies, soft chews, mints and vaporizers.

Edibles and topical products for hair, skin or nails were legal as of Oct. 17, but Health Canada imposed a 60-day registration period for each product. B.C.’s Liquor Distribution Branch reports that it has registered more than 260 individual products, but only 24 producers have committed to supplying the new categories initially.

RELATED: No cannabis ice cream as B.C. prepares for edibles

RELATED: Craft cannabis growers wade through bureaucracy

For vape products, the B.C. government recently passed a law increasing provincial sales tax on liquid vaporizer equipment and products from seven to 20 per cent effective Jan. 1. Dry cannabis vaporizers will remain taxed at seven per cent, the LDB said in a statement released Thursday.

The LDB is working with 40 licensed producers to form its entire wholesale product assortment, and expects to add products as Health Canada issues new licences.

As of Thursday, the B.C. government has licensed 189 retail stores, including government stores operated by the LDB directly. (See map here.)

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.