Car boot sale returns to downtown Maple Ridge

Still time for vendors to sign up for the annual event in the hospice thrift store parking lot

Back in the hospice thrift store parking lot, the downtown business improvement association will be holding its annual car boot sale on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Maple Ridge’s Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) is gearing up for its fifth car boot sale in a few weeks.

A car boot sale is like a garage sale but items are sold out of the trunk of a vehicle instead.

“It’s just to give people a chance to get rid of their stuff and meet with the community,” BIA organizers boast, calling it a “wildly popular” event.

Businesses within the BIA will be selling products that they can no longer sell in their stores, alongside members of the community who want to hold a garage sale, but not at their homes.

Admission is free.

And, at the end of the day, whatever doesn’t sell can be donated to the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Thrift Store.

HOW IT BEGAN: Car boot sale first ever for Downtown Maple Ridge BIA

This year, the car boot sale takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the parking lot of the hospice society’s thrift store, at 12011 224th St. in Maple Ridge.

It runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Live entertainment, featuring Hot Mess!, runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, people can email events@downtownmapleridge.ca.

Vendor applications are available online.

.

charityEventsmaple ridge