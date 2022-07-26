Back in the hospice thrift store parking lot, the downtown business improvement association will be holding its annual car boot sale on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Back in the hospice thrift store parking lot, the downtown business improvement association will be holding its annual car boot sale on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Car boot sale returns to downtown Maple Ridge

Still time for vendors to sign up for the annual event in the hospice thrift store parking lot

Maple Ridge’s Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) is gearing up for its fifth car boot sale in a few weeks.

A car boot sale is like a garage sale but items are sold out of the trunk of a vehicle instead.

“It’s just to give people a chance to get rid of their stuff and meet with the community,” BIA organizers boast, calling it a “wildly popular” event.

Businesses within the BIA will be selling products that they can no longer sell in their stores, alongside members of the community who want to hold a garage sale, but not at their homes.

Admission is free.

And, at the end of the day, whatever doesn’t sell can be donated to the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Thrift Store.

HOW IT BEGAN: Car boot sale first ever for Downtown Maple Ridge BIA

This year, the car boot sale takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the parking lot of the hospice society’s thrift store, at 12011 224th St. in Maple Ridge.

It runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Live entertainment, featuring Hot Mess!, runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, people can email events@downtownmapleridge.ca.

Vendor applications are available online.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityEventsmaple ridge

Previous story
‘I got this wrong:’ Shopify CEO announces plan to layoff 10 per cent of staff

Just Posted

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Saturday night (July 16) around 11:30 p.m. on Lougheed Highway between 272nd and 280th Streets. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)
Remaining highway from Maple Ridge to Mission to be widened

Speedo is now a sponsor of the Ridge Meadows Swim Club. (Sarah Rudolf/Special to The News)
Speedo a sponsor of swim club servicing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Back in the hospice thrift store parking lot, the downtown business improvement association will be holding its annual car boot sale on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Car boot sale returns to downtown Maple Ridge

A police officer stands near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Victoria homelessness coalition calls for end to stigma after Langley shootings