Career Fair: BC Liquor Distribution Branch ‘always hiring’

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is happening Sept. 26

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming to Surrey on Sept. 26. (Black Press Media files)

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening this month is the place where job seekers will meet industry professionals from companies hiring for a variety of different roles.

The fair will be held on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay building located within the Coverdale Agriplex at 6050 176 St. in Surrey.

Remember to bring a resume to the free event.

Among the nearly 50 exhibitors scheduled is the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

READ MORE: Find your dream job with BC Corrections at the Black Press career fair

Vivianna Zanocco, communications manager at the LDB, said the company has been recognized as one of B.C.’s top employers since 2009, and will be at the career fair looking to expand their team.

“We have career opportunities across our retail, wholesale, corporate operations,” she said. “We are also always hiring for seasonal and auxiliary sales associates, and auxiliary warehouse workers to support our new state of the art distribution centre in Delta.”

The LDB is one of two branches of government responsible for the beverage alcohol industry in the province and employs 4,600 full and part time employees across the province in several different roles.

In 2018, more than 31,000 people applied to work at the organization.

The LDB operates over 200 liquor and cannabis stores, and three distribution centres.

“Whether it’s in our retail stores or at head office, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch is committed to helping exceptional people realize their full potential,” said Zanocco. “That’s why we support our employees by investing in their training that builds a wide range of skills.”

READ MORE: Personality and presentation key to career fair success

The organization is the sole buyer and re-seller of liquor in the province’s “mixed public-private model,” making it one of the largest liquor purchasers in the world.

The company contributes over $1 billion annual to the province, according to Zanocco. The money helps support public services such as health care and education.

“We are always looking for customer-focused people who are committed to the highest levels of social responsibility, and are willing to learn about the products we sell,” she said.

If you’re interested in furthering your own post-secondary education to start your business, or if you’re trying to find the right job, visit the next Black Press Career Extreme Education and Fair in Surrey on September 26. You can find more information here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise
Next story
MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

‘Absolutely, utterly destroyed:’ Mission man, dog return from deployment to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

Andy Krzus and his Belgian shepherd Nika were part of a 13-member urban search and rescue team

Kanaka Open Mic features the musical group Trilogy

The popular open mic is heading into its 11th year

Allco Fish Hatchery celebrates 40 in Maple Ridge

Rain fails to dampen spirits at annual Rivers Day event

Play examines seniors and social media in the age of instant gratification

View From a Window is being presented October 13 in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Stolen iPhone leads Abbotsford Police to 260 marijuana plants

Search warrant at west Abbotsford home leads to seizure of plants

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Most Read