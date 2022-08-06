After only three months in the position, Gary Bizzo has left as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

After only three months in the position, Gary Bizzo has left as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Chamber parts ways with latest executive director

Announcement is coming about a new person for the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business advocacy job

Third time a charm?

Once again, the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows has lost its executive director.

President Eric Mollema announced Friday evening that the chamber has parted ways with Gary Bizzo, who served as the executive director for only three month.

“Bizzo had been acting as the executive director since May 2, 2022. The chamber thanks Gary Bizzo for his service…” Mollema said.

RELATED: New leader named for Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

He was preceded by Mark Vosper, who was again only in the seat for a short time.

He started in September 2021 and left in early April, to pursue what he described as his passion in animal welfare with the BC SPCA. He is regional manager of cruelty investigations.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows chamber head leaving to follow passion for animal welfare

Vosper took over for Flori Chaykowski, who held the position for four years. She left to take the helm of another local business organization. Chaykowski is now executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, taking over that position from retiring Ineke Boekhorst, who lead that group for many years.

RELATED: Two local business associations under new leadership

There doesn’t appear to be a search planned for the new chamber executive director.

Instead, the president made the following statement Friday: “An announcement will be made in the near future regarding the new executive director who will serve the chamber’s 470 business members and board of directors.”

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Two months of job losses a sign of shifting economy, economist suggests

Just Posted

After only three months in the position, Gary Bizzo has left as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Chamber parts ways with latest executive director

In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. Crown prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday in the trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd, who died at age 15 nearly a decade ago. Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak
Man accused in Amanda Todd harassment case found guilty on all charges

A possible location for new beach volleyball courts at Maple Ridge Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City wants feedback for location of new beach volleyball courts in Maple Ridge

A picture from 1979 of OCC and a dump truck. (Special to The News)
Recycling society inviting the community to 50th bash in Maple Ridge