Chamber parts ways with latest executive director

Announcement is coming about a new person for the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business advocacy job

After only three months in the position, Gary Bizzo has left as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Third time a charm?

Once again, the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows has lost its executive director.

President Eric Mollema announced Friday evening that the chamber has parted ways with Gary Bizzo, who served as the executive director for only three month.

“Bizzo had been acting as the executive director since May 2, 2022. The chamber thanks Gary Bizzo for his service…” Mollema said.

He was preceded by Mark Vosper, who was again only in the seat for a short time.

He started in September 2021 and left in early April, to pursue what he described as his passion in animal welfare with the BC SPCA. He is regional manager of cruelty investigations.

Vosper took over for Flori Chaykowski, who held the position for four years. She left to take the helm of another local business organization. Chaykowski is now executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, taking over that position from retiring Ineke Boekhorst, who lead that group for many years.

There doesn’t appear to be a search planned for the new chamber executive director.

Instead, the president made the following statement Friday: “An announcement will be made in the near future regarding the new executive director who will serve the chamber’s 470 business members and board of directors.”

