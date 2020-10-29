Chamber releases best of best nominee list

The shortlist of businesses, individuals, and organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shared

The winners won’t be known for a few months yet, but some of the best local businesses in town have been nominated for the annual chamber awards.

The Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows has released the full list of nominees for the annual 2020 Business Excellence Awards, and among them News’ publisher Lisa Craik is in the running for business leader of the year award.

The call for nominations went out in late summer, with the cutoff being Oct. 2.

The number of nominees is pretty much in keeping with past numbers, said executive director Flori Chaykowski, who noted that only two were eliminated from the running.

One was the company of a chamber director, automatically making the business ineligible. And similarly, a recent business excellence winner was nominated again, but they are disqualified from winning for three years after a past win, Chaykowski explained.

Those in the running for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards are:

Small business

Sherwood Electric

Western Shrink Wrap

Ridge Meadows Doula

Coast Dental

Westgate Flower Garden

Haney Automotive

Meadow Cleaners

Lash Freak

Large business

Envision Financial (Maple Ridge)

Coast Therapy (Maple Ridge)

Euro-Rite Cabinets

Home Restaurant

Johnston Meier

Naturally Splendid

Community spirit

Courtney Thane – Centrestage Dance

Danielle Spraggs – Grass Greetings

Rick Howard – Haney Rotary Club, Community Volunteer

Paul Gurm – RMHF Board, South Asian Cultural Society

Ariane Jaschke – Capture Studios

Under 40 professional

Troy MacBeth – Bucci Investment Corp

Jhan Tamminga – Investors Group

Matteo Signorelli – Air Rec Center

Dan Golkar – Scorpion Combat Sports

Medium business

Maple Ridge Wellness Centre

Happy Hearts Childcare

Il Corsaro Pasta Bar

Maple Ridge Towing

Partner’s In Health Chiropractic & Massage Therapy

Pad Thai Restaurant

Brownies Chicken & Seafood

Non-profit organization

North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association

Friends In Need Food Bank

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

Fraser North Farmers Market Society

Business leader of the year

Laura Butler – Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

Lisa Craik – Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News

Taryn Stephenson – Once Upon A Tea Leaf

Kailea Risdale – Lash Freak

Ariane Jaschke – Capture Studios

Cheri Hamm – The Place To Mortgage

The winners will be announced in a virtual gala on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Chaykowski said the chamber is not yet sure whether it will be a paid event or a pay-what-you-can event, but she said normal gala attendance is between 160 and 200 people, and with people being able to enjoy this year’s awards from the comfort of their own homes, she actually expects attendance to climb.

Asked about what was new, outside of virtual, in this year’s awards process, the chamber executive director said judging will change somewhat. Judges will have to take into consideration what resiliency efforts have been taken by companies, individuals, and organizations up for this year’s awards. The award judging will not be totally focused around COVID, Chaykowski said, but how the candidates have been able to pivot and move forward will undoubtedly be a factor in who wins.

Each of the nominees receives a $50 voucher towards their future chamber membership, Chaykowski said.

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

In the meantime, the chamber is continuing it’s Talk of the Town networking sessions bi-weekly, the next one scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Talk of the Town has been going since late June, as an alternative to in-person networking session. The Zoom-based session are maximum of one hour, and held on alternating Tuesdays. One a month starts at 10 a.m., and the next at 2 p.m.

It started as a weekly networking and info sharing opportunity where Chamber member businesses, organizations and government or city officials / reps can present current information to the business community and public. It has since been cut to bi-weekly.

It too is a pre-registration chamber event. To register, visit the chamber website or click here.

The chamberwill also be hosting its annual general meeting in mid-November.

The virtual meeting is set to happen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required through Zoom.

