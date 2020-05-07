City spearheads ‘shout out’ campaign praising Maple Ridge businesses

A Facebook post and use of a hashtag are drawing attention to and commending several local companies

Have you had a particularly great experience with a local business lately?

The City of Maple Ridge wants to know about it, and more importantly, it wants to share that news around town.

Using their Facebook page, and a hashtag of #shoutoutMapleRidge, the City has solicited and garnered a number of responses in just a few short days.

Maybe a menu item was particularly tasty at a restaurant.

Maybe a local grocery store went above and beyond to make sure you felt safe shopping in their store.

Or, maybe a local vendor made a curbside pickup exceptionally convenient.

Whatever the case may be, this is being hailed as a chance to give them a shout out, just make a post describing your good experience and use the hashtag #shoutoutMapleRidge.

In turn, the City is sharing those experience, and in a few short days has already shared a few dozen.

Bambina Linda Lalina, for instance, said she’s going to take the gratitude to the next level and show a business some love this Saturday. Specifically, she is going to show Bruce’s Market some love “because they have gone above and beyond to keep us safe, give out a smile,and great service.”

Karen Hansen gave a shout out to GM Restaurant after ordering pick up from the Lougheed Highway restaurant.

“Wow, was it tasty. If you like Indian food, try this. Maybe on Mother’s Day?”

Heather Roney shared some appreciation for Triple Tree Nursery: “mazing customer service, friendly staff that is happy to help load up your vehicle for you, with a smile. Also impressed with the great job they are doing at maintaining social distancing.”

She wasn’t alone. Janessa Munz is a fan of the nursery.

“They have gone above and beyond to help myself and many others out. Everytime I’m there they are always so polite and helpful,” Munz shared.

Krista Morris loves shopping at Meridian Farm Meats, saying the produce and meat department never disappoint.

“The store is always very clean and they only allow a certain number of customers in at a time. They always have alcohol to clean your hands and offer you gloves. The staff are all fantastic and personable. Well worth waiting in a bit of a line up for.”

She’s not alone in being a fan. Saralyn Slarks said Meridian has “awesome” service.

“They ran out of their spring salmon special and forgot to update their exterior sign, and had mixed messages inside, after I had waited in line. They wanted to make it right and offered to deliver to my home the next day when more came in.”

Patty Sladecek joined several in commending Maple Ridge Florist, saying they “have been fantastic.” She was joined by Leah Cabot who said, “Always helpful on the phone when you make an order (and in store of course!) curbside pick up is so easy… Always beautiful flowers exceptionally wrapped and lots of gorgeous items for the home.”

Jennifer Reaveley was one of several to give a shout out to Capri Italian Bakery & Bistro for going what she calls the “extra mile in every step… What’s the best part? All of it! The food, the service, the community spirit, the price.”

She was joined by Anna Heidi, who offered multiple kudos. “Too many good things to say! Love them!

Leah Paris thanked Starbucks at 227th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road for making it “very easy to do coffee pickup curb side. It was magical “

Hanna Miskiman liked Little Cricket Gift Gallery: “A wonderful little store with locally made art pieces to give and cherish… A great store that is community minded and never hesitated to give back.”

Smile Thai is Arlana Kuzyk’s go-to place for “delicious gluten free dinner. The owners went out of their way to bring it to our door for our son’s 19th birthday last week. If you haven’t tried this little gem you are really missing out.”

Many of those giving a shout out for local businesses were commending the curbside pick up and efforts specific to COVID.

Jennifer Alderson Fort raved about service she received from Bean Around Books in her desperate search for a few vintage books. “They not only helped me find a few, they reminded me to come get them, fastest curbside pickup ever, and under $10 for 4 books. Seriously? So appreciative!”

Likewise, Aimee Baldassi, for instance, praised Big Feast Bistro for delicious and fresh food, plus quick and easy curbside pick up, while she commended Silver Valley Brewing Company for offering free delivery and a complete contactless delivery.

Richard St-Amour lauded “Woking Dragon for amazing food and thier 5-star service of social distancing!”

Trish Hudson gave a huge shout out to two of her favourite shops “run by two fabulous ladies. Both have been front runners with curb side pick ups and consistently superior customer service.” She too is a Maple Ridge Florist fan, and she joined a few others also commending Town and Country Vintage Home.

“Great stores any time of year but outstanding in so many ways during this time of change,” Hudson said.

Darryl Gunn is a fan of the Reach Pub & Grill for what he describes as the best burgers and other delicious items, plus applauded the delivery and safe pick up options available.

Kathryn Baird was appreciative of the “comfort food” menu offered at Kingfishers Waterfront Grill, while Greg Turnbull commended the service from Kim and Bruce at Halu Sushi in the Westgate Shopping Centre calling them his “heroes” because of their friendliness and safe social distancing practices.

There were more postings being added daily.

If you’re interested in posting something to your Facebook page, praising a local Maple Ridge business, the City is asking people to include the hashtag, #shoutoutMapleRidge, along with the business’ name and website.

