Coming to Abbotsford: the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

The inaugural event will take place at the Abbotsford Centre

Don’t be late.

That is the number one bit of advice from Kristine Fay, human resources manager with PFG Glass Industries Ltd. and who has seen too many potential candidates show up late for their interviews.

“It’s not a good sign,” she said.

Fay, along with more than 60 other business representatives will be searching employees to fit their teams at the inaugural Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Abbotsford on May 30.

A recent Black Press career fair in Maple Ridge attracted thousands of potential employees searching for the perfect job.

Fay is excited not only because this is the first career fair to be held in Abbotsford, but also because it is a prime location for PFG to gain more exposure.

PFG Glass, located in the Gloucester area of Langley, focuses on glass manufacturing. It doesn’t make glass, but custom cuts it. The company predominantly sells to those in commercial and residential industrial construction.

Fay is currently hiring for about eight to 10 positions in the plant and another in the office.

An ideal candidate for Fay is someone who has a fantastic work ethic and wants to learn and grow with the company.

“It’s not just a job. It can be a career to individuals, too,” said Fay, who is also seeking individuals who are team-oriented.

A car is essential for candidates, she added, as there is no transit to and from the job site.

She also recommends bringing a positive attitude to the career fair, as well as knowledge about the position you are looking for.

One thing Fay likes to see on a resume is consistency and longevity at previous companies because it gives her a sense of that individual’s work ethic.

According to the WorkBC Labour Market Outlook for 2018, the province is expected to have 903,000 job openings between 2018 and 2028. As well, about 77 per cent of future job openings will require some form of post-secondary education or training.

The Labour Market Outlook, a 10-year forecast of the flow of supply and demand for labour in the province, has also identified active listening as an important skill for 73 per cent of total projected job openings.

And job openings over the next decade will be in occupations that have a high chance of being affected by automation.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is geared towards connecting B.C. residents with prospective employers and educational institutions across the province and western Canada.

Admission is free.

The career fair in Abbotsford takes place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 30 at the Abbotsford Centre, 33800 King Road.


