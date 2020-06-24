B.C. Finance Minister Carole James announces changes to strata corporation laws at the B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

The B.C. government has moved to give itself room for up to three years of budget deficits, with $5 billion in extra spending already committed for the current year to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James introduced legislation June 24 that authorizes deficit spending that is a certainty for the current fiscal year and likely to extend further, with relief payments, rent supplements and deferred sales and other tax payments throwing the province’s budget deep into the red.

The legislation makes official a $1,000 one-time, tax-free payment to those who have lost work due to COVID-19 restrictions and qualified for employment insurance. It also extends eligibility to those who filed federal employment insurance claims between March 1 and March 15. Almost 600,000 B.C. residents have been approved for the B.C. payment since applications opened in May.

There is no change to the existing provision that running a deficit in any B.C. government ministry results in a pay cut of 10 per cent for the minister involved. That means James and the rest of cabinet will see a reduction in their salaries, which are currently $166,536.29 per year.

Basic compensation for MLAs is currently $111,024.19, with a 50 per cent premium for serving in cabinet or as Speaker. Premier John Horgan gets a 90 per cent premium on basic pay, bringing his current salary to $210,945.96.

FEB. 18: James tables balanced budget with new top tax bracket

APRIL 23: James prepares relief payments, rent subsidies

The new legislation, called the Economic Stabilization Act, formalizes moves the government has made since the pandemic began, including postponing commercial property tax payments until Oct. 1. Filing and paying employer health tax, provincial sales tax, hotel tax, carbon tax, motor fuel tax and tobacco tax has also been deferred to Sept. 30.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hosts first official softball practice in B.C.

Players will most likely just be engaging in individual skills development this season

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

Celebrate the diversity of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation

Canadian Multiculturalism Day to feature performances, games

Sister shot on Maple Ridge stage, while little brother watches on

Discovery of old photos, featuring his sibling in 1935 theatre show, rekindles frightened memory

Family, friends mourning loss of Maple Ridge’s Betty Pelton

86-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passes after 2-month battle with lung cancer

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, sevem of whom are in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

Shelley Mickens of Surrey was ordered to pay back $312,000 in 2017 civil suit

Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

Councillor’s comment that Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘revelation’

Allison Patton told radio host people some residents are saying, ‘We want to pay more’

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Most Read