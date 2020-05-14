COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay in Vernon closed the week of March 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic Canadian department store announced it’s British Columbia locations would reopen Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Google Maps) Hudson’s Bay in Vernon closed the week of March 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic Canadian department store announced it’s British Columbia locations would reopen Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Google Maps)

Canada’s iconic department store will reopen its British Columbia locations May 19.

Hudson’s Bay locations, which were closed in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus, will be reopened with enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

“As we reopen our Hudson’s Bay stores, the health and well-being of our associates and customers remains at the forefront of every decision we make,” president Iain Nairn said. “We will continue to take direction from the government and public health experts, and have implemented a number of added measures to ensure we deliver a healthy, easy and comfortable shopping experience.”

Shoppers can expect enhanced cleaning practices, directional signage on the floors to ensure appropriate physical distancing and adjusted services, such as beauty sampling.

Restricted in-store hours will be in effect to allow for additional cleaning.

Stores will be open 12-5 p.m. daily. On Tuesdays, the Bay will open at 11 a.m. to serve frontline workers, seniors and those with disabilities.

Curbside pickup is offered at most B.C. locations for shoppers who prefer a contactless experience.

The return policy has also been adjusted.

Details about specific locations’ reopenings, options and hours can be found through the store locator at thebay.com.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia stores will also reopen Tuesday.

“We sincerely look forward to welcoming customers back to Hudson’s Bay,” Nairn said.

