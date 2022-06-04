Downtown Maple Ridge businesses honoured with awards

There were more than 450 nominations in 30 categories

The winners of the 2022 Downtown Maple Ridge Business Awards were announced.

Winners were announced by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association at the annual general meeting mid-May in 30 different categories – chosen by the public through a voting form on the association’s website. Voters were able to choose from a list of businesses in each category.

More than 450 business were nominated for the awards.

Executive director Flori Chaykowski said she was excited to present the latest achievements of members, having just started in her role at the association.

“I was excited to present the BIA achievements and goals at our AGM,” said Chaykowski.

“Downtown Maple Ridge is full of so many amazing businesses and organizations and the DMRBIA recognizes this annually at our AGM through the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Awards. Thank you all for everything you do to offer best service, vibrancy and support to our downtown. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners,” she added.

Each winning business received a plaque to mark their achievement.

Winners were:

• Bell Locksmith for Favourite Automotive Sales, and/or Service

• Hansel Gretel Bakery for Favourite Bakery, Deli, and/or Coffee Shop

• Cameo Spa and Laser Clinic for Favourite Salon, Barber, Spa, and/or Esthetics Studio

• Bell Locksmith for Favourite Business, and/or Trades Service

• T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf for Favourite Clothing, Footwear, and/or Accessory Shop

• Friends In Need Food Bank for Favourite Community Organization, and/or Service Provider

• Buttons and Bows for Favourite Consignment, Thrift, and/or Pawn Shop

• After School Warriors for Favourite Daycare, Preschool, and/or Family Service Provider

• Town Square Cobbler Shoe and Boot Repair for Favourite Drycleaner, Laundromat, Alteration, and/or Repair Service

• Maple Ridge Dentistry For Kids for Favourite Dentist, and/or Dental Service Provider

• London Drugs for Favourite Electronic Sales, and/or Service Provider

• ACT Arts Centre for Favourite Entertainment, and/or Performance Venue

• Smile Thai Cuisine for Favourite Ethnic Restaurant

• Brownies Chicken and Seafood for Favourite Fast Food, and/or Casual Dining

• Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation, and Culture for Favourite Fitness, Dance Studio, and/or Gym

• Toronto Dominion Bank for Favourite Financial Institution, Insurance, and/or Mortgage Service

• Maple Ridge Florist for Favourite Gift Shop, Florist, and/or Home Decor

• Cythera Transition House Society for Favourite Government, Charitable Organization, and/or Non-Profit

• Meridian Farm Market for Favourite Grocery, Convenience, Big Box, and/or Mall

• Fuller Watson Home Furnishings for Favourite Home Furnishings, Renovation Service, and/or Supply

• Michelle Broughton Notary Public for Favourite Lawyer, and/or Notary Public Office

• BC Liquor Stores for Favourite Liquor Store, Brewery, and/or Pub

• Golden Ears Pharmacy for Favourite Medical, Pharmacy, Service, and/or Supply

• PetSmart for Favourite Pet Service, and/or Supply

• Jim’s Pizza for Favourite Pizza Place

• Big Feast for Favourite Restaurant

• RE/MAX Lifestyles Realty for Favourite Real Estate Office, Property Management, and/or Development Office

• Black Bond Books for Favourite Specialty Retail Store, and/or Service

• Spiritleaf for Favourite Vape, and/or Dispensary Supply

• Root’s Natural Organic Health Foods for Favourite Wellness Centre, Service Provider, and/or Supply

