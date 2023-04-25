ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to employees that those affected will hear from their supervisor and someone from human relations this week.

“As we advance as a core segment of Disney, with operational control and financial responsibility, we must further identify ways to be efficient and nimble,” Pitaro said in the memo. “We will continue to focus our workforce on initiatives that are most closely aligned with our critical priorities and emphasize decision-making and responsibility deeper into the organization.”

ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions last month. Besides this week’s layoffs, another round of job cuts will take place by the start of summer. Both phases impact off-air employees.

A round of cuts involving on-air talent will happen over the summer via contracts not being renewed, buyouts or cuts. It is not expected to resemble what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time.

Among the known job cuts from Monday is vice president of communications Mike Soltys, who has been with the company 43 years. Soltys confirmed his departure via social media.

By Joe Reedy

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentDisneyeconomyEntertainmentUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CN Rail unveils new continental shipping service in bid to match rival’s vast network

Just Posted

Joey Meunier, and fellow scouts, his younger brother Dylan, in addition to Emily Donaldson, and Liam Nelson, cleaned up the grounds at Ridge Meadows Hospital. His father, David Meunier, who is co-group commissioner with the 1st Haney Scout Group, and fellow scouter Margaret Cleaver, were on hand to supervise. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge scout earns award cleaning hospital grounds

Ken Stewart, president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News files)
Stewart returns as ARMS president, two more former Maple Ridge councillors are directors

Maggie Coles-Lyster (right) and the rest of the Canadian women’s pursuit team won bronze. (Michel Guillemette Sports Photography/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist wins bronze in international event

Members of IERT surrounded a vehicle stopped on Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon in connection to a Port Moody kidnapping. (Neil Corbett/The News)
UPDATE: Five arrested in kidnapping, including vehicle takedown in Maple Ridge