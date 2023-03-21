Harjit Sajjan speaks with a reporter during an interview in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Harjit Sajjan speaks with a reporter during an interview in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Feds spend $26M on growth and innovation of Vancouver-based companies

Funds to assist development of power drills and virtual reality, among other advancements

The federal government is doling out cash in British Columbia to help in the growth and innovation of 10 Vancouver-based companies.

Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced eight companies will receive a total of just over $16 million from a federal scale-up and productivity fund.

The minister called the province “fertile ground for companies to innovate and grow.”

The money will go toward projects including expanding sales of an orthopedic power drill system to North American trauma centres and growing a virtual reality medical training platform for adoption in global markets.

Almost $4.7 million will be going to Circle Innovation, a jobs and growth fund, while $5 million will allow CoPilot AI to expand its sales software platform within the United States.

A statement from Sajjan’s office says the nearly $26 million in total funding will create 500 jobs, more than $500 million in revenue growth, and over $400 million in new global sales for B.C. companies.

RELATED: Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

RELATED: Feds kick in $5.5 million to help B.C. mitigate economic effects of disasters

Federal PoliticsTechnology

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court’s permission

Just Posted

The Green Team and its volunteers will be working in Maple Ridge this Saturday. (The Green Team/Special to The News)
Green Team pulling invasive plants from Maple Ridge park

With a St. Patrick’s Day theme, Ridge Meadows RCMP and their partners were out Friday doing traffic enforcement in Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP bring St. Paddy’s Day theme to traffic enforcement

There was a fatal single-vehicle incident in Pitt Meadows on March 17. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
No criminality involved in Friday’s death in Pitt Meadows, say RCMP

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Pride undefeated in Washington tourney