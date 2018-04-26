The Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cloverdale Agriplex on Thursday, April 26. (Sarah Gawdin/Chilliwack Progress)

Find your perfect new job at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Dozens of companies have set up in the Cloverdale Agriplex

The sun is shining and the jobs are here waiting for Lower Mainlanders at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair. Hosted in Cloverdale’s beautiful Agriplex (17798 62 Ave., Surrey), attendees can expect to connect with dozens of B.C. employers looking to expand or add to their existing workforce.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The career fair features everyone from BC Corrections, GroupHealth, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to ICBC, BA Blacktop, Pacific Community Resource Society, McDonald’s, and more.

“This is our eighth career fair in British Columbia over the last year,” said Dave Hamilton, President of Black Press Okanagan. “It’s our third in the Lower Mainland.”

In addition to rubbing elbows with prospective employers, visitors to this year’s career fair can also partake in four workshops designed to help job seekers make the most out of their search: there’s one for resume writing, cover letter creation, interview skills for success, and job search essentials.

Thinking about the future, Abraham Wong, 17, attended the Career Fair to suss out future employers. Falling in love with electronic systems during a school project, Wong is about to complete the first year of his Electrical Apprenticeship program at Kwantlen College, and is enrolled in BCIT’s Architectural and Building Technology program.

“I came down with my class,” said Wong. “I wanted to collect info from construction companies. So I was able to talk to lots of people like PCL Construction, who said they’re hiring lots of electricians. I feel good about (my future),” Wong added.

It’s estimated that more than 2,000 people passed through the Fair’s doors to venture through the maze of 70 professional vendors.

The next Extreme Education & Career Fair held in the Lower Mainland will be hosted on Sept. 27, at the Cloverdale Agriplex complex.

For more coverage of this "extreme" event, LIKE the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair Facebook page.

