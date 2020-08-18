Fitness World permanently closes locations in Surrey and Abbotsford

Highstreet Shopping Centre and Morgan Crossing locations won’t be reopening after COVID-19 closure

Fitness World has announced that its Abbotsford and Morgan Crossing locations, along with seven other clubs will not be reopening.

The company made the announcement in an email message to members on Tuesday morning.

Formerly known as Steve Nash Sports Club, the Abbotsford location opened its doors at Highstreet Shopping Centre in 2015.

The club closed its doors on March 17, and later that month let go of hundreds of employees across its 24 locations across the province.

The company’s Facebook account then stated that clubs would be reopening in early-July, but many delays followed with three clubs officially opening on July 31. Three more clubs then opened on Aug. 6.

Fitness World will be transferring accounts at all of its closed gyms to the nearest confirmed club. Those not interested in transferring to a new gym are advised to cancel their membership.

Other locations closed include: Brentwood, Coquitlam, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Park Royal, Richmond and Yaletown.

Earlier this month saw the company auction off some its equipment with Able Auctions.

RELATED: Cardio equipment from ‘major gym franchise’ in B.C. to be auctioned online

Previous owners and the basketball player Steve Nash also were embroiled in legal issues over the past few years, with the company now under new ownership and doing major restructuring after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Steve Nash seeks injunction to stop use of his name at fitness clubs

RELATED: Steve Nash gym owners go on legal offence against former basketball superstar

abbotsford

