Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering passengers an unlimited travel pass for three months amid rising competition between budget carriers.

The flight pass costs $700 and opens the gate to limitless domestic flights between Feb. 13 and May 13. A $500 version has some blackout dates and excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

B.C.-based Flair offers routes between seven cities, all in Western Canada except for Toronto.

CEO Jim Scott says the flight pass is aimed at students, small-business owners and families for whom more frequent visits or an extra getaway would otherwise be unaffordable.

Flair is not the only discount airline to hawk eye-catching promos as domestic competition heats up. Earlier this month, Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes and fees.

In 2018 the Competition Bureau launched an ongoing predatory pricing investigation into Swoop and parent WestJet Airlines Ltd. over allegations the two carriers used anti-competitive practices to crowd out Flair from at least three routes.

