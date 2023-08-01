Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Truck (Ford Canada Facebook)

Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Ford shut down a Dearborn factory to upgrade equipment and increase capacity

Ford Motor Company has restarted its electric truck factory after shutting it down to increase the output of vehicles.

The factory is based out of Dearborn, Michigan, and was shut down for six weeks to increase the capacity of cars they were able to make. The company made this move after dropping the prices of all of these trucks which led to speculation of lack of orders.

The company changed released a statement disputing the claim saying that they are receiving more orders now than before the price cuts. The plant has the capacity now to make over 150,000 trucks per year.

The slash in prices for these trucks was in wait for the increased outputs and lowering battery raw material costs.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for Ford’s Model E electric vehicle unit says that the EV industry is very volatile and that the customer will ultimately decide how they proceed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinesseconomyElectric vehiclesFord

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal

Just Posted

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Burrards finished their 2023 season with a 10-7 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Relatively new to the country, Revathy Seedhar was a little shocked by a cloud formation he spotted over Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge the other day. “It’s where the clouds seem to meet the road,” he said, calling the sight “so enchanting.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where clouds and concrete meet