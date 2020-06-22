Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. The Conference Board of Canada says the economy may have already begun to recover from the deepest recession on record if the country can avoid another national COVID-related shutdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

The Conference Board of Canada says the economy may have already begun to recover from the deepest recession on record if the country can avoid another national COVID-related shutdown.

The private sector group’s quarterly forecast estimates Canada’s economy will shrink by 8.2 per cent this year, after about three million jobs were lost in March and April due to COVID shut-downs.

It also projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent in the second quarter ending June 30, the highest since the measure was first recorded in 1976.

But the report says the addition of nearly 300,000 jobs in May and continued easing of restrictions in June probably indicate the pandemic’s worst impact on the labour market has passed.

It’s projecting the addition of another 1.3 million jobs in the July to September quarter, dropping the national unemployment rate to 10.5 per cent.

The Conference Board says that if the country can avoid a second national shutdown, Canada’s economy could grow by 6.7 per cent in 2021 and by 4.8 per cent in 2022.

READ MORE: Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show
Next story
More than 30 winners take home Homebuilders Association Vancouver awards

Just Posted

Marching for Mike in Maple Ridge: a homegrown ALS fundraiser

‘We were so upset when they cancelled the walk, so we held our own’ daughter says

PHOTOS: Wildlife pictures pouring in

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are sharing pictures of wildlife in their backyard

Fraser Valley Bandits, Ravens Brewing launch new beer

Heat Check is now available in stores in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Vernon judgment imposes probation and long list of conditions

LOOKING BACK: History never stops – inviting stories from the pandemic

Maple Ridge Museum & Archives wants to hear from local residents about their experiences during COVID

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’

John Horgan NDP extending cabinet’s emergency powers

More than 30 winners take home Homebuilders Association Vancouver awards

More than 400 entries were received for the virtual awards ceremony

Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

Abbotsford woman launches petition to reopen Peace Arch Park to see fiance

Megan Ferguson disappointed that the park has been closed during the COVID-19 era

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Tribute bands rally to raise cash for charities in online festival June 27

‘Together we can show everyone the Canadian Spirit is alive and well in these difficult times’

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

Most Read