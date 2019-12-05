Freshco opens in Maple Ridge on Thursday

Ontario-based FreshCo has come to B.C., with a new store opening in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Contributed)

Today (Thursday) marks the grand opening of the new FreshCo grocery store in Maple Ridge.

The first 500 customers in the new will receive free Compliments 18 Eggs, and there will be in-store specials and cart coin giveaways throughout the day, said a company press release.

The store, located at 300, 20201 Lougheed Hwy., formerly Safeway, will host Firefighters for Families, who collect food and cash for the Friends in Need Food Bank and Christmas Hamper Society. Store owner and operator Kevin Marshall will also be there.

The store closed in May to undergo re-branding and renovations. It is one of 10 Freshco stores the Sobeys was planning to open in B.C.

