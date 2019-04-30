Home Show 2019: Extreme cycling demos at the home show

There are not too many places, outside of the Internet where you can watch someone do a complete inversion while riding a bike.

The upcoming Ridge Meadows Home Show is one place.

Maple Ridge is home to the largest indoor bike park in North America, and the staff from the Air Rec Centre will again be a big part of the upcoming home show.

“It’s a fun vibe, and we put on a great show,” said Matteo Signorelli, the founder and owner of the unique sports facility that is growing in popularity through the Lower Mainland cycling community.

He has about three local talents all under the age of 13, who will be part of the show.

Also, two staff members – Liam Wallace and Chad ‘Moose’ Lindenback, who are both “very elite level freestyle cyclists –will put on demonstrations throughout all three days of the Home Show. Both are from Mission and compete a the highest levels locally.

Signorelli also wants to get Home Show guests in on the action and invites kids of all ages to bring their bikes and try out their obstacles that will be set up in a kid-friendly riding area.

The approach to the weekend, said Signorelli, is to show people what is possible on a bike, and to give them some exposure to cycling culture.

The Big Air Freestyle Bike Show has been a popular spot at the Home Show in past years.

The group is also offering valet service for bikes – basically, a secure location overseen by volunteers, to encourage Home Show visitors to ride their bikes to the venue, without having to keep them in hand all day.

”We’re hoping for some good weather, and it will be a good, fun event,” said Signorelli.