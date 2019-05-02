Home Show 2019: Haney Builders celebrating 80 years

Haney Builders’ Supplies will be prominent in the Ridge Meadows Home Show this year.

The longtime local business is celebrating its 80th year with a nostalgic display, and it will also be providing the Haney Builders Sandbox.

Store assistant manager Ian Fisher said the home show display will feature old photographs from the iconic Haney business, as well as some tools from years gone by.

“We want to show a bit of our history – how long Haney Builders has been around,” he said.

Fisher said for the 28 years that he has been going to home shows with Haney Builders they have handed out tomato plants, and that will once again be the complimentary gift this year.

Owner Tom Stinson said the business was established in 1938, and his father purchased it in 1964 from Jack Stanyer, the first fire chief in the city. It was located on the Lougheed Highway downtown, across from what is now Wanstalls. His father Bob bought land to the east, including a car dealership so his property could front onto Dewdney Trunk Road, for five acres in total.

People told him he was crazy to move out of the downtown core, Tom remembers. But Maple Ridge has continually grown to the east, right around Haney Builders, and his father made the family business a success.

“We were the first to arrive and the last to leave. He was a working fool.”

Tom took over the business from his father in 1981. It had about 15-20 employees, and has now grown to more than 60.

“The town has grown, and we’ve grown with it,” he said.

It has been largely a business for building contractors, but it has evolved over the years, to where it is now about 70 per cent contractors and 30 per cent retail.

“We’ve got a lot of good local builders who support us,” said Stinson. He still owns the business with his father and sister Sherry Christie.

The sandbox will be part of the The News Family Fest. It will be there for all three days of the show, and it’s free.