Langley job fair showcases career, education choices

Looking for a career you can really sink your teeth into?

Then bring your resume and pearly whites to Black Press’s next Extreme Education and Career Fair in Langley, on Nov. 14, and apply to get hired.

This popular series of career fairs, with free admission, is presented in partnership with BC Corrections and GroupHEALTH.

“This will be our eleventh of the year for career fairs,” says Sheri Jackson, event manager for Black Press Media. “It’s our fourth year. It’s been wonderful, actually. You are going to go in there with your resume and you are going to expect on-the-spot interviews. Lots of variety; there’s definitely a big variety of employers. If you’re on the path for a new education, new career or whatever, there’s a lot of educational facilities that are involved. There’s something for everybody, all demographics.”

Surrey’s Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair was held on Sept. 26 at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay buildings, at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, and featured more than 70 exhibitors. The last one was in Victoria.

“B.C. Liquor hired five people on the spot.”

Langley’s career fair will be on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre, at 7888 200th St., Langley City.

“It’s important to us because first of all, it’s super-connecting the communities together, and it’s rewarding,” Jackson says. “People are looking to hire everywhere.”

The event will feature more than 60 employers, education institutions and service providers throughout the Lower Mainland who are ready to help people on their career path. Among them are ATS Agri-Trans, Air Canada, Andrew Sheret Ltd., Ansan Traffic Group, and Automotive Training Centre Surrey – and that’s just the As.

Black Press Media is committed to successfully connecting British Columbians with prospective employers and educational institutions throughout Western Canada.

If you’re looking for a job, are considering a career change, are a student or “lifelong learner,” come check out what the exhibitors have to say about their company or organizations, and learn about the positions they have available.

You can send an email to sheri.jackson@blackpress.ca, or dial 1-855-678-7833, or visit the event page for more information.

