Learn how to navigate Metro Vancouver’s market at Homebuyer Forum

Homebuilders Association Vancouver hosts free event at Hyatt Regency hotel and via livestream

Looking to buy your first home or help your kids buy theirs? Industry experts will speak to a host of real estate issues Wednesday evening at the 25th annual Homebuyer Forum.

Hosted by the Homebuilders Association Vancouver, or HAVAN, the free event is also aimed at homeowners looking to downsize and people new to the marketplace.

READ MORE: Vancouver home sales fall nearly 40% in January as prices pull back

The interactive evening will cover topics such as up-and-coming neighbourhoods, leveraging the Bank of Mom and Dad, and navigating the world of strata in Metro Vancouver’s market.

It’s being held at the Hyatt Regency hotel, 655 Burrard St., from 4-8 p.m. and is being livestreamed on Facebook by the HAVAN, formerly known as the Greater Vancouver Home Builders’ Association. You can post a question in advance on social media by tagging @HAVANofficial or #HAVANhome.

Seminar schedule:

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Marketplace (educational tradeshow)

5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Know your local market

  • CMHC’s housing market outlook
  • Up and coming, affordable neighbourhoods, presales and market analysis

6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Financial strategies

  • Working with a mortgage broker and creative financing
  • Rent-to-own and home shares
  • Reverse mortgages for the Bank of Mom and Dad
  • Legal advice

7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Smart shopping

  • Working with your Realtor
  • The benefits of buying new: new home warranty
  • Navigating the world of strata with Tony Gioventu of the Condominium Home Owners Association of BC
  • Home inspections

