$2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W Restaurants across Canada will be donated to the MS Society of Canada on Thursday, Aug. 20. (Black Press Media files)

Local A&Ws operators rally to help beat MS

Annual burger event goes ahead, despite COVID, to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis

In less than a week, operators of the local A&W restaurants will once again be grilling it up for charity.

Specifically, year after year, this company dedicates one day to raising money to help end multiple sclerosis.

Although things might look a little different this year, with the generous support of restaurant staff and guests, the local A&W operators are going ahead with their Burgers to Beat MS campaign.

It takes place this coming Thursday, Aug. 20.

A&W’s annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign unites Canadians from coast-to-coast to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, said the society’s Jennifer Asselin.

During the past 12 years, this campaign has raised more than $15 million and is the single largest annual corporate fundraiser for the MS Society.

Due to COVID, this will be A&W’s first ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day.

On that day, A&W will donate $2 to the cause from every Teen Burger sold via A&W mobile ordering, drive-thru, take out, as well as dine-in (where allowed) across Canada – including here in the Lower Mainland.

Extending the fundraising efforts, up until Aug. 20 supporters can also participate in this campaign by rounding up any purchase at an A&W, or by donate from anywhere on BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

Canadians can even donate through A&W’s mobile app by adding a donation to any mobile order.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, Asselin said.

“Support of the MS society’s mission through Burgers to Beat MS will enable even more funds to be directed towards much needed research,” she elaborated, noting the funds raised through this annual effort support programs and advocacy efforts dedicated to helping Canadians living with MS, their friends, and family, and their communities.

“With COVID-19, the need for funding life-changing research and support programs remains critical,” she said, repeatedly expressing gratitude to the A&Ws throughout the regions for pitching in to help.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com or editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

charityfundraiserLangleymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Muse proceeds with cannabis store in Westgate Shopping Centre

Just Posted

Local A&Ws operators rally to help beat MS

Annual burger event goes ahead, despite COVID, to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis

Hot weather weekend for southern B.C.

Forecast calls for mid-30s temperatures Sunday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

SHARE: Yearlings playing in a Maple Ridge pasture

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LOOKING BACK: Taking a trip… back in time

Maple Ridge Museum curator takes us back through the history of Memorial Peace Park

Socially distanced shoreline cleanup coming

Watershed Watch asks people to clean up Katzie Slough and other waterways

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Wings and Wheels set for weekend lift-off in Abbotsford

Fundraiser to raise money for Crystal Gala Foundation and the fight against breast cancer

Undercover video shows alleged animal abuse at Fraser Valley egg farm

One employee wearing logo of Chilliwack chicken-catching company already facing abuse charges

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

Most Read