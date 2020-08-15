Local A&Ws operators rally to help beat MS

Annual burger event goes ahead, despite COVID, to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis

In less than a week, operators of the local A&W restaurants will once again be grilling it up for charity.

Specifically, year after year, this company dedicates one day to raising money to help end multiple sclerosis.

Although things might look a little different this year, with the generous support of restaurant staff and guests, the local A&W operators are going ahead with their Burgers to Beat MS campaign.

It takes place this coming Thursday, Aug. 20.

A&W’s annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign unites Canadians from coast-to-coast to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, said the society’s Jennifer Asselin.

During the past 12 years, this campaign has raised more than $15 million and is the single largest annual corporate fundraiser for the MS Society.

Due to COVID, this will be A&W’s first ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day.

On that day, A&W will donate $2 to the cause from every Teen Burger sold via A&W mobile ordering, drive-thru, take out, as well as dine-in (where allowed) across Canada – including here in the Lower Mainland.

Extending the fundraising efforts, up until Aug. 20 supporters can also participate in this campaign by rounding up any purchase at an A&W, or by donate from anywhere on BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

Canadians can even donate through A&W’s mobile app by adding a donation to any mobile order.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, Asselin said.

“Support of the MS society’s mission through Burgers to Beat MS will enable even more funds to be directed towards much needed research,” she elaborated, noting the funds raised through this annual effort support programs and advocacy efforts dedicated to helping Canadians living with MS, their friends, and family, and their communities.

“With COVID-19, the need for funding life-changing research and support programs remains critical,” she said, repeatedly expressing gratitude to the A&Ws throughout the regions for pitching in to help.

