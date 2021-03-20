Local builders make awards shortlists

Number of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows developers among Georgie and HAVAN 2021 finalists

West Coast Dream Homes of Maple Ridge provided a before and after shot of a kitchen renovation project that earned them a HAVAN award nomination. The project, dubbed All Grown Up, is in the reno category for $75,000 to $125,000. (Special to The News)

Winners won’t be known until the end of April, but at least one local builder has been confirmed as finalists in the latest HAVAN housing excellence awards competition.

Late last week, the Homebuilders Association Vancouver unveiled a list of some 80 developers, construction firms, and designers up for recognition in the 12th annual industry awards.

The Maple Ridge team from West Coast Dream Homes is up for three regional awards for two projects.

West Coast Revival has garnered the local company a spot on the shortlist in the best renovations (valued between $200,000 and $399,999), as well as recognition with a Fortis award for excellence in energy efficiency in new residential construction.

Work on another project, known as All Grown Up, makes the Maple Ridge builder a contender in the best kitchen renovation (valued between $75,000 and $125,000).

Congratulations to the 2021 #HAVANawards finalists!

BCIT School of Construction and the Environment is proud to be a supporting sponsor. Take a look at the incredible homes: https://t.co/BUuKv1ASoe and watch the awards live on Friday, April 30!@HavanOfficial #construction pic.twitter.com/YLCFQRkwSH — BCIT SoCE (@BCITSoCE) March 18, 2021

Spotlighting the best new-home construction, renovation, and design projects in Metro Vancouver, the awards showcase what HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp describes as “breathtaking” custom-built homes, laneway homes, whole home, townhome, and condo renovations, single- and multi-family developments, outdoor spaces, and the latest in high-performance building technology, plus innovation to maximize the land built on with affordable housing solutions.

In the meantime, the Canadian Homebuilders Association is holding its B.C. Georgie Awards celebration virtually tonight (Saturday, March 20), with two locals on their shortlist, too.

Concordia Homes Ltd. is up for best multi-family mid to high rise development for a project called Highpointe, which also put them in the running for a coveted Grand Georgie Award for marketing campaign of the year.

Also out of Surrey, StreetSide Developments’ Creekside project in Maple Ridge put them on the Georgie shortlist for best project identity, best advertising campaign, and best environmental initiative.

It also earned StreetSide a spot on the shortlist for the Grand Georgie Award for residential community of the year.

