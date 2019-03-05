Sprott Shaw College is one of several career-specific colleges attending the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on March 14. (Black Press Media)

Looking for a new job or training program? This career fair is for you

Sprott Shaw College one of 80 groups at Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair on March 14

As one of the province’s largest career training colleges, participating in the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair was a no-brainer for Sprott Shaw College.

“One of the things I liked about getting involved with this fair is that it gets you into convenient areas where a number of campuses can participate,” said marketing manager Scott Elliott.

“We go to a variety of these career fairs across the province, but this one actually gets us into communities like Maple Ridge where we actually have campuses as opposed to something in Downtown Vancouver. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Since its inception in 1903, the college has grown to 16 locations in B.C. and offers more than 130 programs.

Elliott said the college will have admissions and human resources representatives at the even, as well as representatives from surrounding community schools to answer questions. An Instagram hashtag contest, giveaways and videos will also be showcased at the school’s booth.

READ MORE: Black Press Media career fair coming to Maple Ridge

“We’re more career-based, it’s very specific and there’s no ambiguity in our programs,” Elliott said. “If you want a career, we have career training.”

The practical nursing program is a big draw, he said. The school is one of the largest trainers in that program. Early childhood education and special education teacher training are also growing.

Sprott Shaw College does not do semesters, giving students flexibility, and programs start monthly. A program that may not be offered in one at the desired time could begin at a nearby campus, as programs are always in a cycle and constantly accepting new students.

More than 60 vendors, such as Discovery Community College, Commissionaires, Natural Factors, Mark Anthony Academy of Cosmetology, Thompson Community Services, Vancouver Career College, and WorkBC Maple Ridge, are signed up to attend the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14 at the Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge.

