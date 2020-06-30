Lululemon (The Canadian Press)

Lululemon buys in-home fitness company Mirror in $500-million deal

Lululemon says the purchase will be covered by the company’s primary sources of liquidity

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire in-home fitness company Mirror.

The deal is valued at $500 million and will see the Vancouver-based athleticwear brand take over New York-based Mirror, which runs an interactive workout platform that features live and on-demand fitness classes.

Lululemon says the purchase will be covered by the company’s primary sources of liquidity, which includes more than $800 million in cash, its existing $400 million revolving credit facility, and a new one-year, $300 million revolving credit facility.

Lululemon believes Mirror will help position the company to drive the business through virtual and in-person experiences and bolster the company’s digital offerings.

Following completion of the transaction, Mirror will operate as a standalone company within Lululemon and Mirror’s founder Brynn Putnam will continue as its CEO.

The transaction is subject to conditions, but is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Lululemon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian tech orgs form anti-racism coalition to bring diversity to innovation

Just Posted

Help needed to find missing Maple Ridge man

Mounties suggest people don’t approach and alarm Shane Chrismas, but rather call police

Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Maple Ridge

CP Police and local Mounties are investigating the early morning incident

Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged

Council asked by Langley Olympians club to follow the lead of Langley City and other communities

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Transportation Safety Board to investigate

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows BC Liberal candidate calls for the resumption of ICBC road tests

ICBC commercial road tests for Classes 1 to 4 resumed June 11

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Metro Vancouver carbon neutral, goal of regional achievement still 30 years away

Metro Vancouver’s carbon emissions have been offset through initiatives that include parkland acquisitions

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

High water levels complicating hunt

Most Read