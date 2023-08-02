Taco Bell was cited in a lawsuit for false advertising and business practices. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Man files lawsuit against Taco Bell for false advertising

A class action lawsuit is for upwards of $5 million

A New York man went into Taco Bell hoping to order a Mexican Pizza and hoping he would get the same amount of beef that they advertised. What he received was nowhere near the picture that Taco Bell was advertising.

According to his lawsuit, he received half of what Taco Bell advertises in its menu photos. Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York. In the lawsuit, he cites that taco bell has unfair and misleading advertising.

He is looking for upwards of 5 million dollars from the chain for violations of the law banning unfair deceptive trade practices.

A representative for taco bell did not respond to the request for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. port union to brief workers on new collective deal ahead of crucial vote

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting on Garden Street in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Police investigate another shooting in Maple Ridge

Staff and their family members from Chances Maple Ridge raised hundreds for the Starfish Pack Program. (Chances Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge casino employees raise hundreds for charity

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: 1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge

Derek Barnett was one of four local performers that serenaded the crowd at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts on July 29. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Concerts raise hundreds of dollars for Ridge Meadows Hospice Society