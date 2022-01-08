Maple Ridge auto parts company opens fourth location in Alberta

Lordco Auto Parts’s first ever location was in Maple Ridge

The first Lordco Auto Parts opened up in Maple Ridge in 1974. (Lordco Auto Parts/Special to The News)

An auto parts store that originated in Maple Ridge is quickly taking over Alberta.

Lordco Auto Parts’ latest addition to the family is a store in Southwest Edmonton that opened officially on Dec. 4.

This is the auto parts giant’s fourth location in Alberta. The first was opened in Southeast Calgary in 2020, with the next three following in 2021.

Lordco was the result of a partnership between Ed Coates and Ray Lord who opened their very first location – a 900-sq.-ft store – in Maple Ridge in 1974.

According to the company’s website, the duo quickly established a reputation within the community for selling reputable auto parts and offering exceptional customer service and they opened up many locations across the province.

In 1980 Coates bought Lord’s stake in the business and expanded Lordco’s presence in the province.

READ MORE: Metal lathe donated to Maple Ridge high school

ALSO: Cancer claims Lordco co-founder

Currently the company boasts they are the country’s largest privately held automotive parts distributor and Western Canada’s largest distributor and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories, with more than 80 store locations – including nine truck centres, seven centralized distribution centres, more than 2,200 employees, a 500-vehicle strong delivery fleet, and more than 360,000 part numbers in their inventory.

Although Coates passed away in 2014, his family established the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation that supports many local clubs, events, charities and initiatives every year – including secondary school shop programs in SD42.

The Coates family continues to grow the business.

Automotivemaple ridge