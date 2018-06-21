UFV campus in Chilliwack. (Google Maps)

Maple Ridge founder of Lordco carries on legacy through UFV student award

Ed Coates was the founder of the first Lordco, in Maple Ridge.

Ed Coates lived in Maple Ridge and founded the first Lordco automobile parts store in 1974.

His passion for the automotive industry will be passed along to students at the University of the Fraser Valley with a new award that was donated by the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation.

Two awards of $1,500 each per year will be awarded to students in the Automotive Service Technician program and Automotive Collision Repair programs.

The fund donated a total of $37,500 to create the award, which was matched by UFV.

After Coates’ sudden passing in 2014, the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation was formed by his wife and children.

Candace Gottschalk, Coates’ daughter and VP of human resources at Lordco, said her father was an innovative business leader and born entrepreneur.

“In funding these awards, we hope that Ed’s entrepreneurial legacy will live on in the businesses that are founded by the individuals who have benefited from the foundation’s support,” said Gottschalk.

Fundraising initiatives by Lordco and community events help to support the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation.

