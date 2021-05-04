Maple Ridge homebuilders win industry award

West Coast Dream Homes was a finalist in three categories for HAVAN awards

The team at West Coast Dream Homes Ltd. in Maple Ridge took home best renovation between $200,000-$399,999. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge company has won an award for their renovating skills at the Homebuilders Association Vancouver, HAVAN, Housing Excellence awards.

The 12th annual awards took place Friday, April 30, and the team at West Coast Dream Homes Ltd. in Maple Ridge took home best renovation between $200,000-$399,999.

WINNER!! 🏆 Best Renovation! HAVAN OVATION AWARD 2021. congrats to our whole team and trades that work so hard to… Posted by West Coast Dream Homes Ltd. on Sunday, May 2, 2021

The company was shortlisted for three regional distinctions for two projects for the annual awards.

In addition to best renovation, the company was also a finalist for best kitchen renovation valued between $75,000 and $125,000, and excellence in energy efficiency in new residential construction.

They were one of about 80 developers, construction firms, and designers were shortlisted for the awards.

This was the second year the HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence were held online.

The awards shine a spotlight on the best in new-home construction across Metro Vancouver, including, custom-built homes, laneway homes, whole home, townhome, and condo renovations, single- and multi-family developments, outdoor spaces, and the latest in high-performance building technology, plus innovation to maximize the land built on with affordable housing solutions.

The gala was streamed live from a custom-built, award-winning home in West Vancouver. Viewers were treated to music by local band Ten Souljas and Yosh Kasahara, executive vice president of Alabaster Homes – a renowned foodie – shared an authentic Japanese Waygu beef appetizer to complement Mainland Whisky mixologist’s cocktail recipes.

Entrants and sponsors received hand-delivered house party boxes prior to the awards show that included the event program, and gifts to participate and commemorate the evening. Viewers also had the option to access an online version of the party kit too.

Viewers could participate in a virtual mix ‘n mingle in a video chat room.

There were 55 awards handed out to 37 builders and designers.

