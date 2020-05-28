Ten per cent of Saturday’s sales at JAK’s, plus a percentage of wine sales from May, will go to the Friends In Need Food Bank. (JAK’s/Special to Black Press Media)

Maple Ridge liquor store donates portion of sales to food bank

Friends In Need Food Bank will receive an infusion of cash from JAK’S in Westgate

This season is always a challenging one for local food banks but they’re currently bracing for an unprecedented demand.

That’s why JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits is giving back now to food banks across B.C. through its second annual ‘JAK’s Gives Back’ campaign.

And locally, that means the store in Westgate Shopping Centre will be doing its part this weekend to help the Friends in Need Food Bank.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

On Saturday, May 30 10-per-cent of sales from all 13 JAK’s locations will be donated to local food banks.

There is no catch — stock up on your favourite wine or summer beverages either in-store or online and make a difference doing it, said Tim Dumas, chief operating officer at JAK’s.

MORE GIVING: Maple Ridge dealership sets $10,000 giving goal for Friends in Need food bank this month

“As a family business we’re deeply connected to the communities we serve, and now more than ever we feel called to give back to those in need — and give gratitude to the selfless food bank staff and volunteers who are keeping shelves stocked at food banks across BC,” he shared.

Food banks will be supported in Vancouver, New Westminster, Richmond, Coquitlam, Penticton, Williams Lake, Campbell River, and Maple Ridge through the Gives Back initiative.

Friends In Need executive director Mary Robson is appreciated of any efforts to help out the growing numbers of families struggling and turning to the food bank for assistance.

OTHER GIVING: Maple Ridge salon challenges other stylists to give to the food bank

“During these unprecedented times, the Friends in Need Food Bank wants to assure residents that there is no need for anyone in our community to go hungry. As a provincially designated essential service, our volunteers and staff are working hard to maintain services to those in need. Donations and fundraisers such as JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits second annual JAK’s Gives Back provide the necessary funds to ensure inventory of food products is maintained,” she said.

Since JAK’s team can’t physically raise a glass with guests this year due to social distancing, they’re also donating $1 from every bottle of JAK’s gratitude wine sold this month to local food banks.

It’s their way, Dumas said, of showing extra gratitude one bottle at a time.

.

Food Bank

