Chamber of Commerce executive director Flori Chaykowski addresses a crowd at an in-person meeting. File photo

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce to host virtual weekly meetings

The ‘Talk of the Town” meetings will be held every Tuesday at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is trying to give its members a chance to network again.

Starting next Tuesday, June 23, it will be hosting a weekly meeting for member businesses and organizations to network and share information.

The first “Talk of the Town” meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m., and the following Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 2 p.m. with the time switching each week.

READ MORE: Future innovators of today and tomorrow honoured at BEA gala in Maple Ridge

Executive director, Flori Chaykowski said in ordinary circumstances, the Chamber would hold live networking events, where members could attend and discuss their challenges and successes with fellow business owners.

“We decided to come up with this meeting where people can get online and talk about their businesses,” she said.

“They can tell people they’re open, talk about what they’re doing to make customers feel safe, and tell potential customers how to access their services, as well as mention any special things they are considering with their re-opening.”

During the meeting up to 12 people can present.

The meeting will be recorded and summarized in the Chamber’s newsletter, which is sent out on Wednesdays.

“We see it as an additional marketing and networking tool for our members,” Chaykowski said.

Interested members can sign up on the Chamber website.

The meetings will be open to the public too.


B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

