Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News earns four Ma Murray news media awards

(Craig Hodge photo) Cheryl Ariken, Lisa Craik, Karen Derosia and Vipan Aulakh of The News with the first-place trophy at the Ma Murray awards banquet.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News was honoured in four categories at the 2019 Ma Murray Community News Media Awards banquet on the weekend.

The News took first place for its annual A-List publication. It also came second in another category, and third in two others.

The News team, led by publisher Lisa Craik, won the special section award in the over-25,000 circulation category for A-List.

“An attractive, engaging, well-laid out and smartly-branded package highlighting the best of the community. Interesting and well written,” the judges wrote.

The News, led by Craik and sales manager Cheryl Ariken, also placed third in the same category for Locally Owned.

“A fun, attractive piece that reads well and presents the best in the community,” the judges added.

Vipan Aulakh and Maryn Gomes of The News took second place in the collaborative ad design category for circulation over-25,000.

“The entire design speaks of quality,” the judges wrote. “This is the right balance of visual appeal and essential message.”

Karen Derosia of The News took third in the same category.

“Design is right on the money,” the judges wrote.

A tradition for almost 100 years, the Ma Murray Awards honour excellence in more than 40 award categories, including reporting, photography, advertising design, specialty publications, community initiatives and more, across both print and digital platforms for members of the B.C. and Yukon Community Newsmedia Association.

The News also placed 10th for general excellence in the largest circulation category.