(Craig Hodge photo) Cheryl Ariken, Lisa Craik, Karen Derosia and Vipan Aulakh of The News with the first-place trophy at the Ma Murray awards banquet.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News earns four Ma Murray news media awards

First place for A-List publication.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News was honoured in four categories at the 2019 Ma Murray Community News Media Awards banquet on the weekend.

The News took first place for its annual A-List publication. It also came second in another category, and third in two others.

The News team, led by publisher Lisa Craik, won the special section award in the over-25,000 circulation category for A-List.

“An attractive, engaging, well-laid out and smartly-branded package highlighting the best of the community. Interesting and well written,” the judges wrote.

The News, led by Craik and sales manager Cheryl Ariken, also placed third in the same category for Locally Owned.

“A fun, attractive piece that reads well and presents the best in the community,” the judges added.

Vipan Aulakh and Maryn Gomes of The News took second place in the collaborative ad design category for circulation over-25,000.

“The entire design speaks of quality,” the judges wrote. “This is the right balance of visual appeal and essential message.”

Karen Derosia of The News took third in the same category.

“Design is right on the money,” the judges wrote.

A tradition for almost 100 years, the Ma Murray Awards honour excellence in more than 40 award categories, including reporting, photography, advertising design, specialty publications, community initiatives and more, across both print and digital platforms for members of the B.C. and Yukon Community Newsmedia Association.

The News also placed 10th for general excellence in the largest circulation category.

Previous story
Canada’s banks officially launch SecureKey’s Verified.Me digital identity network

Just Posted

Home Show 2019: Home Show bringing in the birds

The 2019 Ridge Meadows Home Show is going to the birds. Greyhaven,… Continue reading

Maple Ridge business plagued by thefts

Big Valley started out with just a chain-link fence

Maple Ridge teacher to be presented with award for going above and beyond

Caleb Chiu to receive Teachers Building Leaders Award through the Loran Scholars Foundation in June.

War and Death comic gold in THSS’s Comedy fest

Sightlines Theatre is presenting the No Guts, No Glory One Act Comedy Festival

Home Show 2019: Food bank ramping up fresh food collection in Maple Ridge

Food bank ramping up fresh food collection in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

Most Read