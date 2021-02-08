Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)

‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

The B.C. government is spending $4 million of its federal-provincial economic recovery funds to start “micro-credential” programs that offer an introduction to in-demand job skills on a short-term and usually online basis.

Programs are being offered at 14 post-secondary institutions that made proposals, creating an expected 2,000 student spaces for courses. They include an introduction to mass timber construction at B.C. Institute of Technology, medical terminology for office administration at North Island College, facilities maintenance at Selkirk College and digital marketing skills at University of the Fraser Valley.

“These micro-credentials are for people whose jobs were affected by COVID-19, and who are looking to re-skill for a new career, or up-skill in an existing area,” said Anne Kang, B.C.’s minister of advanced education.

They are designed to fit in with people’s work and family obligations, and courses take weeks rather than months to complete.

The program is funded 50-50 by the federal and provincial government from its COVID-19 economic recovery programs.

RELATED: B.C. unemployment rises as COVID-19 drags on

RELATED: B.C. offers grants for small-business online sales

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Just Posted

Local anonymous donor encourages others to find fun, creative ways to give back. (Black Press Files)
What is a unique way to contribute to Maple Ridge healthcare?

Anonymous woman donates one dollar to hospital foundation for each correct Jeopardy answer in 2020

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe star in Theatre in the Country’s livestream production of <em>Saltw-Water Moon</em>. (Reg Parks/Special to The Star)
Theatre in the Country offers Canadian tale through Zoom

Tickets for Salt-Water Moon by David French, with special Valentine’s Day presentation, are on sale

Police go over the scene after an 18-year-old Maple Ridge woman ended up trapped in a vehicle that flipped into a creek on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge teen suffered serious injuries after vehicle flipped in water-filled ditch Friday

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Three Maple Ridge elementary schools exposed to COVID-19

Fraser Health reports cases at Alouette, Golden Ears and Laity View elementary schools

Maple Ridge’s Mary Anna Robbins captured this morning photo at Kanaka Creek Regional Park, off of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on one of the recent sunny days. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Majestic winter morn in Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Police were on the scene at an Abbotsford Subway restaurant on Jan. 11, 2020 after an armed robbery. Two men were arrested, and they were later charged with several other robberies in the Lower Mainland. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)
Province wants to keep truck it says was used in Lower Mainland armed robberies

Vehicle owner was dating one of two men now facing more than 35 charges for 16 incidents

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Screenshot from a video posted to Facebook in early 2021 showing constant and repeated crossings of side channels on the Fraser River near Chilliwack, actions that scientists say kills salmon fry and damages fish habitat. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Four-wheeling fun shredding fish eggs and prime habitat of the Fraser River

‘Fight the urge to make big splashes with a water crossing,’ advises four-wheel drive group prez

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

Most Read