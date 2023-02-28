New cannabis retailer opens in Maple Ridge

Burb Cannabis is operated by a local entrepreneur, who now has six locations

City councillors Ahmed Yousef, Judy Dueck, and Jenny Tan joined Steve Dowsley (Burb Cannabis co-founder), Mayor Dan Ruimy and John Kaye (co-founder & CEO) for a ribbon cutting event at the new business. (Contributed/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge entrepreneur opened his latest cannabis store in his hometown.

The city got its fifth cannabis retailer on Friday, as Burb Cannabis opened a location at 110-20110 Lougheed Highway. Co-owner Steve Dowsley invited city council to come and do a ribbon cutting event

It is also the sixth store for Burb, which already has stores in Vancouver, Victoria, two in Port Coquitlam, one in Port Moody, and more in the works.

Dowsley lives in Maple Ridge with his wife and two young children. He had previously run a steel fabrication business, and is a local Rotarian. He said the business will support Rotary, the food bank and other local charities, and works toward a “community driven approach.”

Dowsley said they are committed to $1,000 annual contributions to the Maple Ridge Community Foundation, the Seniors Network, KidsSport, and the Friends in Need Food Bank.

The store will carry a range of products from flower, to concentrates, to edibles, drinks, accessories and more. Dowsley said they focus on one-on-one interactions between trained “Burbtenders” and customers.

Other Cannabis stores in Maple Ridge include Cheeky’s on 240th Street, Spiritleaf in ValleyFair Mall, Greenstar Cannabis at the Haney Motor Hotel site, and Muse at the Westgate Shopping Centre.