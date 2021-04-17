PHOTOS: B.C. carpenter builds fort inspired by TV’s ‘Treehouse Masters’

An East Sooke vacation rental is taking treehouse sleepovers to the next level.

Local carpenter Tyler Bohn embarked on a quest to create the East Sooke Treehouse, after seeing people build similar structures on a Discovery Channel show.

“I modelled the treehouse after their designs,” said Bohn. “It took about a year-and-a-half to build. I worked on it in the evenings and on weekends, fitting it in whenever I could between my work.”

Bohn and his family moved to East Sooke about two years ago, and the project took flight shortly after.

“The area where the treehouse is was all bush. It was where the previous owners stored dead trees and branches, so now we have turned that corner around and put it to use,” said Bohn. “My expectations for the project were low, I just kind of winged it the whole time.”

Now that the project is complete, Bohn and his wife are renting the whimsical space out as an Airbnb, so people can fulfill their dreams of spending a night in a tree fort.

The playful floating structure features a wooden walking path, a detailed wooden exterior and interior, a loft, kitchen, and is equipped with all you’ll need for a peaceful weekend getaway.

“It was originally not supposed to be as nice as it came to be,” said Bohn with a laugh. “It was going to be made from recycled supplies, and we were looking at Home Depot for cheap used doors. We ended up finding a really nice one for cheap, and that was the start of it. I had to make everything else as nice as the front entrance.”

He noted the two-storey treehouse is about 500 square feet in size and sits on top of a metal frame attached to surrounding trees. Following this creative endeavour, Bohn plans to continue doing similar projects.

“I am not sure yet what the next one is going to be, maybe something we can rent out as well,” said Bohn, who has owned his own carpentry business for the last 10 years. “But after seeing what the treehouse became, it has opened the door to potentially take my career in a new direction.”

To book a stay at the East Sooke Treehouse, please visit airbnb.ca or call 250-686-5652.

 

